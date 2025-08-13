ICE Propaganda video gets hit by Jay-Z Copyright Strike

Agency’s $76B hiring spree hits a legal snag over unlicensed music.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recruitment video set to Jay-Z’s 2003 hit “Public Service Announcement” has been slapped with a copyright takedown, forcing its removal from Twitter and muting it on Instagram and Facebook.

The video, posted August 10 by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), featured agents raiding homes and training under the slogan “Hunt Cartels. Save America,” ironically soundtracked by a song where Jay-Z raps about his drug-dealing past.

The takedown highlights ICE’s history of tone-deaf music choices, including using KRS-One’s anti-police anthem “Sound of Da Police” in prior clips.

The agency, bolstered by a $76 billion budget surge, is aggressively recruiting 10,000 new agents with $50,000 bonuses, drawing 80,000 applicants, including actor Dean Cain.

Critics call the video’s “Call of Duty aesthetic” and Nazi-esque fonts part of a broader propaganda push.