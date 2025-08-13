Game, Set, Doll! Venus Williams Joins Barbie’s Inspiring Women Collection

The tennis icon’s new doll commemorates her fight for pay equity.

Tennis legend and pay equity pioneer Venus Williams is being immortalised in plastic, in the best way possible!

Mattel’s latest Barbie Inspiring Women doll honours Williams’ iconic 2007 Wimbledon victory, where she not only claimed her fifth Grand Slam title but also helped secure equal prize money for women at the prestigious tournament.

Dressed in her all-white championship outfit, complete with a green gem necklace, wristband, and tennis racket, the $38 doll celebrates Williams’ legacy both on and off the court.

This marks her second Barbie tribute in just over a year, following her inclusion in Mattel’s 65th-anniversary lineup of trailblazing female athletes last May.

“Representation matters,” says Williams. “If a young girl sees this doll and dreams bigger because of it, then we’ve won.”

The doll drops Friday, serving up inspiration for the next generation of champions.