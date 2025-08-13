Radiohead drop Hail to the Thief Live Recordings 2003–2009

This just made it to my list of BEST live recordings EVER

Radiohead have cracked open the vaults for Hail to the Thief Live Recordings 2003–2009 — a blistering collection of live cuts that lets the band revisit their much-misunderstood sixth album with fresh ears.

Out now digitally and arriving physically on 31 October, the record stitches together performances from London, Amsterdam, Buenos Aires, and Dublin, all captured between 2003 and 2009. Mixed by Ben Baptie and mastered by Matt Colton, it’s a snapshot of Radiohead in full, untamed flight.

Thom Yorke says the project began while preparing for his Hamlet/Hail to the Thief theatre production:

“I was shocked by the kind of energy behind the way we played… it has all been a very cathartic process.”

Alongside a newly dropped live video for There, There from Buenos Aires, fans can also get their hands on limited-edition red vinyl via indie stores, or cyan vinyl exclusively from the W.A.S.T.E. store.

Track listing

Side A

2 + 2 = 5 Sit Down. Stand Up Sail to the Moon Go to Sleep Where I End and You Begin We Suck Young Blood

Side B

7. The Gloaming

8. There, There

9. I Will

10. Myxomatosis

11. Scatterbrain

12. A Wolf at the Door

Hail to the Thief Live Recordings 2003–2009 is out now via XL Recordings / Remote Control Records.