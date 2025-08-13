Charlie Brown and Snoopy Star in a Heartfelt Summer Camp Musical

Snoopy hunts gold, Sally hates bugs, and Charlie Brown saves the day.

Get ready for a nostalgic, musical adventure as Apple TV+ drops “Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical,” the first Peanuts musical in 35 years!

The special follows Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and Sally as they head to sleepaway camp, where Sally’s skepticism meets Snoopy’s treasure-hunting antics, and Charlie Brown fights to save the camp from closing.

With five original songs, two by Emmy-nominated duo Zachary & Weiner and three by Ben Folds, the story blends humour and heart.

Sally’s witty lament “A Place Like This” captures her camp struggles, while Charlie Brown rallies for a fundraising concert to preserve the beloved retreat.

Craig Schulz, son of Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz, co-wrote the script, weaving in childhood memories. “It’s about protecting special places before they’re gone,” he says.

Director Erik Wiese adds, “Charlie Brown’s happier here, until reality hits.”

Premiering Friday, this bittersweet tribute celebrates Peanuts’ 75th anniversary with charm, music, and timeless lessons.