McDonald’s Japan pulls Pokémon promo after collectors toss food for cards

The fries never stood a chance against Charizard

McDonald’s Japan has called game over on its latest Happy Meal x Pokémon promo after fans went a little too hard in their quest for collectible cards.

Instead of enjoying the burgers and nuggets, some customers bought stacks of meals, pocketed the Pokémon cards, and binned the food — a move the chain says clashes with its “fun dining experience for kids and families” philosophy.

In a translated statement, McDonald’s apologised to everyday customers, store staff and locals, and warned that it won’t tolerate reselling or food wastage.

Future promos might see purchase limits, bans for serial offenders, and even McDonald’s app suspensions. The company’s also reaching out to resale platforms to stop the hoarding that’s been driving Happy Meal toy prices into rare Pokémon territory.

Sometimes you gotta catch ’em all… but maybe eat the fries first.