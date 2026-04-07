Pokémon Pokopia pop-up gardens bloom across London

London is getting a real-life slice of Pokémon paradise.

The Pokémon Company has unveiled ‘Pokopia Gardens,’ a free immersive pop-up in Acton’s The Mount, running until September.

Inspired by the critically acclaimed life-sim game Pokémon Pokopia, where players control a Ditto to rebuild a charming village, the outdoor experience features curated flora, living walls, and Pokémon-themed terrariums.

Berlin and Paris will host similar gardens, bringing the game’s “brightness to real world communities,” said marketing director Peter Murphy. Attendees can also find new Gyms and PokéStops for Pokémon Go.

The announcement follows overwhelming demand for London’s Natural History Museum’s 30th-anniversary Pokémon store, which extended its closure to April 19.

With Pokopia already hailed as the best-reviewed Pokémon game ever, these free gardens offer fans a tranquil, nostalgic escape without spending a single Poké Dollar.