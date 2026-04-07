Here’s the beef between Lil Tjay and Offset – and what led to the shooting

The fallout between Lil Tjay and Offset has escalated fast — and now it’s gone way beyond internet chatter.

What started as a messy late-night altercation outside a Florida casino has quickly spiralled into one of the most talked-about incidents in hip-hop this week – not just because Offset was shot, but because Lil Tjay is now at the centre of it.

With limited official details, a swirl of online speculation, and a resurfaced history of tension between the two, the story has blurred the line between confirmed facts and narrative-building in real time.

Here’s what we actually know — and how it all connects.

On April 6, a fight broke out in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino — not exactly a low-key setting.

Somewhere in that chaos, Offset was shot. He was taken to hospital soon after, with reps confirming he’s in stable condition and expected to recover.

Lil Tjay was arrested at the scene, but the details around his involvement are where things get murky.

Despite the immediate online reaction, Tjay hasn’t been charged with shooting anyone – at least not at this stage.

Instead, he’s facing: disorderly conduct (affray — basically being part of a public fight) and a traffic violation for driving without a valid licence.

Police have said he’s “connected” to the incident, but that’s deliberately broad language. It doesn’t confirm he pulled a weapon, and right now, there are no gun-related charges attached to his name.

His lawyer is pushing that hard – arguing he was only involved in the physical altercation, not the shooting itself.

This didn’t come completely out of nowhere.

Back in early 2025, Tjay went on livestream and accused Offset of owing him money, tying it to gambling losses and calling him “broke” in the process.

It was the kind of comment that doesn’t just disappear — especially in hip-hop, where money, reputation and pride are tightly linked.

There hasn’t been a constant back-and-forth since, but that moment planted a seed. And now, after what went down in Florida, people are connecting the dots whether it’s fair or not.

Right now, this is still an active investigation.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the casino to work out exactly who fired the shots, and whether anyone else was involved.

Until that’s clear, the story sits in that familiar grey zone — part confirmed facts, part speculation, and a lot of noise in between.

For now, the key thing: Offset is recovering, and Lil Tjay is dealing with charges that stop short of what social media initially assumed.

Everything else – including how deep this “beef” really runs – is still playing out in real time.