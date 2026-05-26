Kid Cudi ‘Rebel Ragers’ Tour setlist & set times

Toronto gets unfuckwittable.

Kid Cudi will bring his ‘Rebel Ragers’ tour to Toronto’s RBC Amphitheatre on May 26, 2026, promising a career-spanning night of catharsis and energy.

Fans can expect early highlights including ‘Mr. Rager,’ ‘Day ‘n’ Nite,’ and the closing ‘Pursuit of Happiness.’

The evening kicks off with doors at 7:00 PM, and opener Chip tha Ripper at 8 PM.

Cudi takes the stage at 9 PM, delivering a 28-song set that runs through deep cuts, fan favourites, and an encore featuring ‘Reborn.’

The show is expected to end around 10:30 PM.

Tickets still on sale for what promises to be a euphoric night of rage and reflection.

Kid Cudi Rebel Ragers Set List

REAL ONES NEVER DIE

Unfuckwittable

Dive

By Design

Adventures

Going to the Ceremony

Satellite Flight

Beautiful Trip

Sad People

Tequila Shots

Confused!

CHUNKY

The Prayer

Mr. Rager

Intermission

AT THE PARTY

Mr. Miracle

Day ‘n’ Nite

She Knows This

GHOST!

Mojo So Dope

Grave

SUPERBOY

BLUE SKY

Maui Wowie

love.

Encore:

Hyyerr

Just What I Am

Reborn

Pursuit of Happiness