Kid Cudi ‘Rebel Ragers’ Tour setlist & set times

Toronto gets unfuckwittable.
Kid Cudi will bring his ‘Rebel Ragers’ tour to Toronto’s RBC Amphitheatre on May 26, 2026, promising a career-spanning night of catharsis and energy.
Fans can expect early highlights including ‘Mr. Rager,’ ‘Day ‘n’ Nite,’ and the closing ‘Pursuit of Happiness.’
The evening kicks off with doors at 7:00 PM, and opener Chip tha Ripper at 8 PM.
Cudi takes the stage at 9 PM, delivering a 28-song set that runs through deep cuts, fan favourites, and an encore featuring ‘Reborn.’
The show is expected to end around 10:30 PM.
Tickets still on sale for what promises to be a euphoric night of rage and reflection.
Kid Cudi Rebel Ragers Set List
REAL ONES NEVER DIE
Unfuckwittable
Dive
By Design
Adventures
Going to the Ceremony
Satellite Flight
Beautiful Trip
Sad People
Tequila Shots
Confused!
CHUNKY
The Prayer
Mr. Rager
Intermission
AT THE PARTY
Mr. Miracle
Day ‘n’ Nite
She Knows This
GHOST!
Mojo So Dope
Grave
SUPERBOY
BLUE SKY
Maui Wowie
love.
Encore:
Hyyerr
Just What I Am
Reborn
Pursuit of Happiness
Kid Cudi Rebel Ragers Tour Dates
May 26, 2026 — RBC Amphitheatre, Toronto, ON
May 27, 2026 — Acrisure Amphitheater, Grand Rapids, MI
May 29, 2026 — Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA
May 30, 2026 — Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
Jun 2, 2026 — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ
Jun 3, 2026 — Meadows Music Theatre, Hartford, CT
Jun 5, 2026 — Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA
Jun 6, 2026 — Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, ME
Jun 8, 2026 — Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY
Jun 10, 2026 — Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN
Jun 12, 2026 — JUNKYARD, Denver, CO
Jun 13, 2026 — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 16, 2026 — White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA
Jun 19, 2026 — Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC
Jun 20, 2026 — Cascades Amphitheater, Ridgefield, WA
Jun 23, 2026 — Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA
Jun 26, 2026 — Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA
Jun 27, 2026 — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA