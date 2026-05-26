Early bird entries for Needle in the Hay 2026 close in one week

Only one week left for artists to lock in early bird entry to Needle in the Hay 2026.

The countdown is officially on for artists, with early bird entries for Needle in the Hay 2026 closing on June 2nd.

If you’ve been sitting on a track that deserves a bigger audience, this is probably your sign to finally get it over the line.

Over the years, Needle in the Hay has quietly built a reputation as one of the region’s most respected independent music competitions, helping spotlight artists before they properly break into the wider conversation. Past winners and alumni include Tones and I, Spacey Jane, Haiku Hands, The Lazy Eyes, The Buoys, and 2025 winners Lemonsuckr, Badassmutha and Wild Gloriosa.

At its core, Needle in the Hay is about giving emerging artists something tangible. The winning track will be pressed to limited 7-inch vinyl through Zenith Records, turning one standout single into a physical release that exists well beyond playlists and streaming algorithms.

Alongside the vinyl pressing, there’s also a prize pool worth over $50,000, including studio time, gear, plug-ins, and ongoing industry support designed to help artists take the next step.

Each year, entries are judged by a panel spanning music, radio, media, production, and live events, giving artists exposure to a genuinely broad cross-section of the industry.

For anyone planning to enter, the early bird window is still the cheapest way in – but not for much longer.

Early bird entries close in one week. If you’ve got a track ready to go, now’s the time to send it in.

Enter your track here.