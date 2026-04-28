Mr Rhodes locks in Groovin The Moo opening slot 

If you’ve ever caught Mr Rhodes live, this one won’t come as a surprise.

The Bundjalung hip hop artist has just taken out the Planet Music Homegrown Hero competition, earning himself the opening slot at Groovin The Moo when it returns to Lismore on May 9.

The final went down at the Lismore Workers Club, with Rhodes up against Human Dinosaur Machine, Nazare and Sun Wilde.

All four brought solid sets, but Rhodes stood out on the night — confident delivery, steady crowd control, and a performance that felt locked in from start to finish.

That’s exactly what this comp is built for – giving local artists a proper stage – and Rhodes stepping into that early slot feels like a good fit.

Alongside the set, he picked up a Fender guitar and a Thrills voucher, but more importantly, he’ll be opening in front of a hometown crowd as the festival rolls back through.

“It was a huge night in Lismore as we showcased the finest talent in the area. Every act was worthy of their place on the stage but it was Bundjalung hip hop artist, Mr Rhodes, who triumphantly held the winner’s GTM cow and Fender guitar into the air. A very worthy winner and just another reason to get along to Groovin The Moo in Lismore on 9th May.” MATT BONE, PLANET MUSIC

This year’s Lismore stop of Groovin The Moo is stacked — Baker Boy, Denzel Curry, Dope Lemon, Matt Corby, Ninajirachi, Tones And I — but don’t be surprised if one of the most talked-about sets of the day happens right at the start.

Because with Mr Rhodes, that’s usually how it goes.

Event details:

Where: Oakes Oval, Widjabul/Wia-bal Country (Lismore)

When: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Time: 11am – 10pm

Tickets: On sale now (GA, VIP, youth and MobTix options available)

Ages 12–17 $90 + BF when accompanied by a ticket-holding parent or guardian

Mini Moo’s (Under 12) free when accompanied by a ticket-holding parent or guardian

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GTM’s back as part of Great Southern Nights, supported by Destination NSW and ARIA – but this moment belongs to a local artist stepping into a bigger spotlight.