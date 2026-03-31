Asia is getting its own Eurovision Song Contest this year

Eurovision is coming to Asia this year.

Bangkok is set to host this year’s Eurovision (Asiavision?) Song Contest, with 10 countries already on board, and more expected to join up soon.

This chapter in Eurovision history comes along with its 70th anniversary this year.

That makes Eurovision the world’s longest running International music competition.

The Director of the Eurovision Song Contest, Martin Green, said that “it feels especially meaningful to open this next chapter with Asia, a region rich in culture, creativity and talent.”

“This is about evolving Eurovision together with Asia, building something that reflects the voices, identities and ambitions of the region, while staying true to what has always made the Contest special.”

This year’s Eurovision has already seen some controversy.

Countries, including Ireland, Spain, Iceland, Slovenia and the Netherlands are boycotting the contest after Israel was allowed to continue competing.

And this isn’t the first time Eurovision has expanded beyond the borders of its namesake, either.

2022 saw all 50 US states compete in a competition hosted by Snoop Dog and Kelly Clarkson, but poor viewership meant the show was cut.

However, this Asia edition is promising, with Bangkok long being a city recognised for its lively, passionate music scene.

The grand final will be held on November 14th.