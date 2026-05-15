Lizzo slams “racist and fatphobic” algorithms for ruining album promotion and the music industry

The algorithm doesn’t want you to know when music drops.

Lizzo is fighting mad, and she’s pointing fingers at the bots. Just weeks before dropping her third album Bitch on June 5, the singer slammed “racist and fatphobic” social media algorithms for “destroying the music industry.”

In a fiery TikTok posted Tuesday, she explained that out-of-order feeds have made album promo nearly impossible.

“There’s no way to successfully promote an album where everyone knows your album is coming,” she said, noting that even her own 280,000 private followers often miss her posts.

The Grammy winner recalled the “old days,” barely five years ago, when feeds were chronological and music marketing actually worked.

She captioned the clip: “Don’t get me started on how the algorithm is racist & fat phobic.”

The Special follow-up features the Meredith Brooks-sampling title track and ‘Don’t Make Me Love U.’

Despite ongoing legal battles with former backup dancers, allegations she denies, Lizzo remains defiant: the truth, she says, is less salacious than the headlines.