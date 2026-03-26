TikTok’s AI fruit obsession is getting out of hand

Because normal reality TV wasn’t absurd enough

It’s hard to know whether to laugh or just sigh.

TikTok has officially lost it, again, and this time anthropomorphic fruit are to blame.

In just ten days, AI.Cinema021’s Fruit Love Island has racked up over 3.3 million followers, proving that apparently, audiences will watch anything, as long as it’s absurd, animated, and vaguely scandalous.

The series borrows from Love Island, only the contestants are apples, mangoes, oranges, and yes, a very scheming strawberry named Strawberto.

Truly, we are far into the era of “AI slop.”

Even celebrities can’t resist the madness. Zara Larsson has received backlash for posting about following Choclatina and Strawberto’s drama.

Her defense? “I just want to be funny sometimes and connect with people.” The video has since vanished, an uncharacteristically quiet retreat from the tide of criticism..

Not everyone is entertained. Love Island alum Amaya Espinal called the trend “too crazy,” warning, “next thing you know, you’re going to see a fucking duplicate of yourself walking down the street if you keep up with this Fruit Island shit.”

The series itself marches on. Episode 20, Boys Casa Amor Part One, introduces Passiona the passion fruit, Limeyra the lime, and Razzeelena the raspberry.

Whatever that means.

So what’s the takeaway? The next viral hit might not feature humans at all. It might star a scheming strawberry.

And apparently, that’s enough to keep millions glued to their screens, scrolling through a world where fruit somehow has more drama than most of us do in real life.