Split Enz extend Forever Enz Tour with new NZ and Brissie dates

Split Enz are keeping the momentum rolling.

Following the buzz of their Electric Avenue Festival reunion in February, the iconic Kiwi band has added extra dates to their Forever Enz Tour this May, including new shows in Hamilton and Christchurch, plus a fresh Brisbane date for Aussie fans.

The Hamilton show at Claudelands Arena on May 2 is particularly special, with Tim and Neil Finn hailing from nearby Te Awamutu.

Christchurch fans, still riding the high from the reunion, now get a headline night at Wolfbrook Arena on May 4.

Over in Australia, a new Brisbane show at the Entertainment Centre lands on May 16, slotting in between Melbourne and Sydney dates.

The tour also features the classic Split Enz lineup – Tim Finn, Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner, and Noel Crombie – joined by Matt Eccles on drums and James Milne on bass.

After 18 years, their return to the stage has already proven unforgettable, with critics praising the soaring harmonies of ‘Message to My Girl’ and the intergenerational magic of their performances.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Tuesday, March 31 at 12pm local time, with presales and special access for Live Nation members and Mastercard holders available ahead of time.

For full tour info and tickets, head to Live Nation Australia or New Zealand.

Saturday 2 May – Claudelands Arena, Hamilton – NEW SHOW

Monday 4 May – Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch – NEW SHOW

Wednesday 6 May – TSB Arena, Wellington – SOLD OUT

Thursday 7 May – TSB Arena, Wellington – LIMITED TICKETS

Saturday 9 May – Spark Arena, Auckland – SOLD OUT

Sunday 10 May – Spark Arena, Auckland – LIMITED TICKETS

Wednesday 13 May – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne – SOLD OUT

Thursday 14 May – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday 16 May – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane – NEW SHOW

Monday 18 May – TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney – SOLD OUT

Tuesday 19 May – TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney

Friday 22 May – RAC Arena, Perth

Monday 25 May – Entertainment Centre, Adelaide