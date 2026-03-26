FKA Twigs strikes back against LaBeouf’s legal games

Shia LaBeouf’s NDA faces a serious challenge

FKA Twigs refuses to be silenced.

Months after settling her lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf over alleged abuse, the singer-songwriter was hit with a legal curveball in December: an arbitration demand from LaBeouf’s team, claiming she had violated their nondisclosure agreement after admitting in an interview that she “wouldn’t say [she] feel[s] safe” now that the ordeal was over.

The demand was later dropped, but Twigs isn’t letting it slide.

On Wednesday, she filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeking a court order to block LaBeouf from enforcing parts of that nondisclosure agreement.

Her argument? The restrictions are illegal under California law, and they go further than just barring her from discussing her own experiences–they attempt to muzzle her from talking about sexual violence in general.

“This action is about righting a wrong,” writes her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, in the complaint.

“And also on behalf of other women who are the victims of sexual and domestic violence who do not have the resources to speak out and defend themselves from predators. She seeks to ensure that survivors of sexual misconduct are not bullied or silenced like she was.”

California law has made it clear: settlements cannot stop victims from disclosing factual information about sexual offenses, even if they’re resolved privately.

The STAND Act, passed in the wake of #MeToo, reinforced that principle, banning nondisclosure agreements in sexual assault and harassment cases that don’t rise to felony level.

But LaBeouf’s agreement with Twigs, she claims, tried to do exactly that.

For Twigs, speaking out isn’t just personal, it’s a stand for every survivor who’s ever been told to stay quiet. And she’s not backing down.