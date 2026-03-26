AudioThing Echo Cube turns the Cooper Time Cube into a Plugin

An unusual 1970s analog delay system is now accessible in your DAW.

AudioThing has introduced Echo Cube, a delay plugin inspired by the Cooper Time Cube, an uncommon analog device from the early 1970s.

The original system produced echo by sending sound through coils of air-filled tubing, creating delays without tape, electronics, or conventional circuitry. Echo Cube brings this rare acoustic approach into a digital environment.

The plugin offers two separate delay lines, each with controls for timing, feedback, and output level.

Users can choose from three modes: Time Cube, which reflects the original hardware; Garden Hose, which produces irregular echoes for experimental textures; and Corrugated, emphasizing more textured and unpredictable delay patterns.

These modes allow producers to explore subtle spatial effects or complex rhythmic echoes.

Routing flexibility is central to Echo Cube. Serial, parallel, ping-pong, mono sum, and mid/side configurations support both straightforward echo setups and intricate stereo arrangements.

This mirrors the experimental character of the Cooper Time Cube while providing practical control for modern production.

The plugin is compatible with macOS, Windows, Linux, and iOS, supporting VST2, VST3, AU, AAX, and CLAP formats.

It is aimed at producers and sound designers who want to explore acoustic-style delay in a contemporary workflow.

Echo Cube makes a rare piece of audio history usable in modern studios, combining the mechanics of an early experimental delay system with flexible digital control.

It offers a distinct option for sound design, giving both historical insight and practical application.

Take it for a spin here.