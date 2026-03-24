Akai drops MPC Sample – a portable beat machine built for ideas on the go

A pocket-sized MPC that looks as good as it sounds

Akai Professional is leaning back into its roots with the launch of the new MPC Sample – a compact, battery-powered sampler that brings the classic MPC workflow into a stripped-back, travel-ready format.

Inspired by legendary units like the MPC60, the new device keeps things simple: no computer, no complicated setup — just load it up, chop samples, and start building beats wherever you are.

It’s pitched as an entry point for beginners, but still gives experienced producers enough depth to sketch ideas or fully flesh out tracks.

The appeal is all about portability. With a rechargeable battery, built-in speaker and mic, and a small footprint, MPC Sample is designed to live in a backpack and come out when inspiration hits — whether that’s on the couch, backstage, or on the move.

At its core are the familiar 16 velocity-sensitive MPC pads, along with real-time controls, sample chopping, timestretching and resampling tools.

There’s also a stack of built-in effects and over 100 factory kits, covering everything from hip-hop to lo-fi, so you can get going straight out of the box.

Despite the compact design, it still plays nicely with bigger setups, offering MIDI, USB-C and audio connectivity for integration with external gear and software.

Priced at $399 USD, the MPC Sample feels like a nod to the past while keeping things firmly aimed at the next wave of producers — a simple, hands-on way to turn ideas into beats, wherever they happen to strike.