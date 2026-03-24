Ben Kweller announces first Australian Tour in 14 Years

Ben Kweller is heading back to Australia in 2026, marking his first visit in 14 years — a return that’s been a long time coming for longtime fans.

The alt-indie singer-songwriter will bring his catalogue of indie staples to Australian stages this July, with shows in Sydney at the Oxford Art Factory, Melbourne’s Corner Hotel and Brisbane’s Open Season Festival.

Across the run, fans can expect a career-spanning set, from early-2000s favourites to material from his 2023 album Cover the Mirrors.

Written in the wake of the tragic loss of his 16-year-old son Dorian, the record stands as one of Kweller’s most vulnerable works to date – a stark, searching exploration of grief, memory and rebuilding.

That emotional weight sits alongside the jangling indie-rock of Sha Sha (2002), On My Way (2004), Changing Horses (2009) and Go Fly A Kite (2012), records that helped cement Kweller as a defining voice of the early-2000s indie era.

Emerging in the late ’90s with his band Radish, Kweller has long been a fixture of the indie landscape, with a career that’s seen him tour alongside the likes of Bright Eyes, Death Cab for Cutie, The Strokes and Waxahatchee.

More recently, Jack Antonoff has called him “one of the great American songwriters” – a fitting nod to a catalogue that continues to resonate.

Blending raw alt-rock energy with introspective songwriting, Kweller’s Australian return promises a set that leans into both nostalgia and hard-won perspective.

Tickets

Presale: Thursday 26 March at 8:00AM AEDT and General sale: Friday 27 March at 9:00AM AEDT via Destroy All Lines.

