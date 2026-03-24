Counting Crows Setlist and Set Times

No BluesFest, no worries.

Counting Crows are kicking off the Aussie leg of their tour on Friday night at Adelaide’s Festival Theatre.

They’ve then got three nights locked in at Enmore Theatre, two at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, and recently flicked in one for Brisbane fans at Fortitude Music Hall after BluesFest’s cancellation.

Tickets to the Brissy gig only went up a few days ago, and there’s still plenty of general admission up for grabs if you’re keen.

It’s been a few years since the band has been down under after playing BluesFest 2023, so they’ll be buzzing with some pent up energy for fresh faces in the crowd.

Aussie alt-rockers Kingswood will be giving them a hand each and every night.

Doors will open at 7pm, Kingswood will come on at 8pm, and Counting Crows will follow up at 9pm.

Boom, boom, boom.

Counting Crows Setlist

Spaceman in Tulsa

Hard Candy

Mr. Jones

Virginia Through the Rain

Omaha

Anna Begins

With Love, From A‐Z

Miami

Colorblind

God of Ocean Tides

Friend of the Devil (Grateful Dead cover)

Big Yellow Taxi (Joni Mitchell cover)

Round Here

Boxcars

the 1 / A Long December

Rain King

Under the Aurora

Hanginaround

Holiday in Spain