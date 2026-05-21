Pixies 40th anniversary setlist 2026

Loud, strange and legendary: Pixies still rewriting alt-rock history
Pixies never sounded quite like anyone else, that’s exactly why their influence still looms so large.
Across jagged guitars, surreal lyrics and sudden shifts from quiet restraint to chaotic noise, the band helped lay the groundwork for alternative rock as it would explode in the decades that followed.
Emerging in the late 1980s with landmark releases like Doolittle and Surfer Rosa, Pixies built a sound that felt chaotic but strangely precise.
Their music swings between melody and distortion without warning, pairing offbeat humour and cryptic storytelling with some of the most iconic riffs in indie rock history.
Live, that unpredictability still defines them.
Frontman Black Francis shifts from snarling intensity to deadpan calm in seconds, while the band tear through classics and deep cuts with relentless momentum.
It’s loud, strange and completely magnetic, the kind of performance that reminds you just how many bands have spent decades trying to recreate what Pixies made feel effortless.
P40 Tour Setlist
Cecilia Ann (The Surftones cover)
Levitate Me
Monkey Gone to Heaven
In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song) (Peter Ivers & David Lynch cover)
Death Horizon
Here Comes Your Man
Motorway to Roswell
Gouge Away
Hey
Caribou
Mercy Me
Snakes
Motoroller
Primrose
Velouria
The Happening
Vamos
Nimrod’s Son
Mr. Grieves
Cactus
Winterlong (Neil Young cover)
Debaser
Wave of Mutilation
Head On (The Jesus and Mary Chain cover)
Isla de Encanta
Ana
Where Is My Mind?
Set Times
Doors: 7:00 PM
Start Time: 8:00 PM
End: 9:35 PM
Tour Dates
May 21 – Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, United Kingdom
Support: GANS
May 23 – Bearded Theory Festival 2026, Walton-on-Trent, United Kingdom
Support: The Pale White
May 24-29 – Aviva Studios, Manchester, United Kingdom
Support: GANS
May 29 – Royal Albert Hall, London, United Kingdom
Support: GANS
May 31 – Jun 1 – King John’s Castle, Limerick, Ireland
Support: GANS
Jun 2 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland
Support: GANS
Pixies will continue to tour in Europe, and then move on to The United States until September.