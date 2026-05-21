Pixies 40th anniversary setlist 2026

Loud, strange and legendary: Pixies still rewriting alt-rock history

Pixies never sounded quite like anyone else, that’s exactly why their influence still looms so large.

Across jagged guitars, surreal lyrics and sudden shifts from quiet restraint to chaotic noise, the band helped lay the groundwork for alternative rock as it would explode in the decades that followed.

Emerging in the late 1980s with landmark releases like Doolittle and Surfer Rosa, Pixies built a sound that felt chaotic but strangely precise.

Their music swings between melody and distortion without warning, pairing offbeat humour and cryptic storytelling with some of the most iconic riffs in indie rock history.

Live, that unpredictability still defines them.

Frontman Black Francis shifts from snarling intensity to deadpan calm in seconds, while the band tear through classics and deep cuts with relentless momentum.

It’s loud, strange and completely magnetic, the kind of performance that reminds you just how many bands have spent decades trying to recreate what Pixies made feel effortless.

P40 Tour Setlist

Cecilia Ann (The Surftones cover)

Levitate Me

Monkey Gone to Heaven

In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song) (Peter Ivers & David Lynch cover)

Death Horizon

Here Comes Your Man

Motorway to Roswell

Gouge Away

Hey

Caribou

Mercy Me

Snakes

Motoroller

Primrose

Velouria

The Happening

Vamos

Nimrod’s Son

Mr. Grieves

Cactus

Winterlong (Neil Young cover)

Debaser

Wave of Mutilation

Head On (The Jesus and Mary Chain cover)

Isla de Encanta

Ana

Where Is My Mind?

Set Times

Doors: 7:00 PM

Start Time: 8:00 PM

End: 9:35 PM

Tour Dates

May 21 – Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, United Kingdom

Support: GANS

May 23 – Bearded Theory Festival 2026, Walton-on-Trent, United Kingdom

Support: The Pale White

May 24-29 – Aviva Studios, Manchester, United Kingdom

Support: GANS

May 29 – Royal Albert Hall, London, United Kingdom

Support: GANS

May 31 – Jun 1 – King John’s Castle, Limerick, Ireland

Support: GANS

Jun 2 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

Support: GANS

Pixies will continue to tour in Europe, and then move on to The United States until September.