Five are back – here’s their 2026 Keep On Movin’ setlist

Dust off your cargo pants and grab the glitter hairspray – the ’90s revival has officially arrived.

In one of the most anticipated pop reunions in recent memory, Five have landed in Australia with all five original members for the first time in over 25 years.

Sean, Ritchie, Scott, Abz and J bring the Keep On Movin’ World Tour to local arenas this week, reviving a catalogue that defined late-’90s chart chaos.

The setlist is stacked with the hits that made them one of the era’s most relentless pop forces.

Five Keep On Movin’ 2026 Setlist

(Based on the Perth opening night performance)

Slam Dunk (Da Funk)

Shake

Got the Feelin’

Straight Up Funk

It’s the Things You Do

Lay All Your Lovin’ on Me (ABBA cover)

When the Lights Go Out

Invincible

Human (The Human League cover)

Partyline 555-On-Line

If Ya Gettin’ Down

We Will Rock You (Queen cover)

Rock the Party

Closer to Me

Serious

Until the Time Is Through

My Song (Including snippets of “Rapper’s Delight” and “Good Times”)

Let’s Dance

Everybody Get Up

Medley: Jump Around / Place Your Hands / Get Lucky

Keep On Movin’ (Encore)

Five Official Australia & NZ Tour Dates

There have been some slight updates to the venues and dates since the initial announcement. Here is the confirmed remaining schedule:

May 16: Sydney @ ICC Sydney Theatre (Tonight!)

May 20: Brisbane @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

May 23: Melbourne @ Rod Laver Arena

May 25: Auckland @ The Trusts Arena

It’s a massive 21-song set, proving Five haven’t lost their energy despite the 25-year break. If you’re heading to the Sydney show tonight, get ready for that “Jump Around” medley – apparently, it’s the highlight of the night!