Chappell Roan opens up on the influence of Miley Cyrus’ trailblazing

Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special brings nostalgia and new stars

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special wasn’t just a trip down memory lane, it was a full-on celebration, packed with wigs, costumes, and a healthy dose of teen pop ballads.

Miley Cyrus returned to the set that launched her career, reflecting on her early days, her parents Tish and Billy Ray, and the insane pressure of teen stardom.

Adding to the nostalgia, pop star Chappell Roan, and proud Hannah Montana fan, stopped by to share a heartfelt moment. “You literally walked so I could run,” she told Miley. “What I do on stage, what I can do on a red carpet… that’s because you took a lot of the heat back in 2012, 2013. I don’t have to deal with that as much because the world took it out on you.”

Miley Cyrus’ dramatic transformation from Disney-controlled teen-idol into an adult pop-star led to much controversy.

Chappell, not afraid of controversy and boundary-pushing herself, knows stars like Miley paved the way.

Fans may remember Roan’s own viral 2024 VMAs moment, when she called out a photographer for rude behaviour, a drama that left Cyrus “gagged.”

Selena Gomez also joined the festivities to reminisce about her rivalry with Hannah as Mikayla. “We were vicious,” she laughed, recalling the relentless teenage insults. “I don’t think they’d get away with half of that now.”

The duo took a beat to reflect on the show’s cultural impact. “The whole Meet Miley album was, like, my life,” Gomez said. “You created culture, babe.”

The special delivered classic performances like ‘The Climb’ and ‘This Is the Life,’ plus behind-the-scenes stories about Taylor Swift’s cameo in the Hannah Montana movie, touring with The Jonas Brothers, and the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight.

What’s clear about the anniversary special, is that Cyrus’ legacy isn’t just about the hits. It’s about the doors she opened, the rules she broke, and the next generation she’s inspiring.