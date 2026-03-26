International Speakers announced for BIGSOUND 2026

If you’re part of the Australian music scene, pencil September 1–4 in your diary.

BIGSOUND is back for its 25th year, and it’s already shaping up as a global meeting point for the industry.

The first international guests are confirmed, and it’s a lineup any Aussie musician would dream of.

From the UK’s Rough Trade Record Stores (Nigel House) and The Great Escape, to Bandcamp (Mariana Timony) in the US, France’s Hellfest (Christie Medina-Gonzalez), Brooklyn’s Low Profile Sync Agency (Carole Ann Vetter), and Hungary’s Sziget Festival (Márk Bóna), Brisbane will be buzzing with discovery, deals, and tours that stretch far beyond our shores.

They’ll be joined by David Telfer, lawyer at DMT Law Firm (US); Christina Austin, agent at Cobra (UK); Kelley Lin, label/general manager at True Panther (US); Lucy Atkinson, agent at ROAM Artists (UK); Steph Salas, label manager at Carpark Records (US); plus reps from Reeperbahn (GER) and SXSW (US).

Australian and New Zealand artists in the BIGSOUND 100 will get mentoring, Artist Hub access, and performance slots designed to connect them directly with these global players.

Applications have been extended to 7 April – your last chance to step into the spotlight.

As CEO Kris Stewart says, “We want people to leave BIGSOUND with relationships that support them across their entire career.” With early bird tickets in May and the full program launching in July, the countdown is officially on — this is where careers take off, stories are made, and the world tunes in to Brisbane’s live music heartbeat.

TICKETS ON SALE MAY 2026

FULL DELEGATE EXPERIENCE

Early Bird Offer: General $649 / QMusic Members $599 / Students $425

Standard: General $799 / QMusic Members $749 / Students $425

Late Round: General $899 / QMusic Members $849 / Students $425

BIGSOUND BY NIGHT (3-DAY FESTIVAL PASS)

Early Bird Offer: General $85 / Concession $69

Late Round: General $99 / Concession $69

SINGLE NIGHT FESTIVAL PASS

Early Bird Offer: General $55 / Concession $30

Late Round: General $69 / Concession $30

Prices are subject to change and platform booking/processing fees.

For more information visit BIGSOUND.

