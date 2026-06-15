BIGSOUND celebrates 25 years with its biggest showcase lineup yet

BIGSOUND has unveiled its 2026 showcase lineup, confirming 100 artists set to take over Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley this September.

Returning for its 25th year, the country’s premier music industry gathering will once again transform the Valley into a sprawling music discovery playground, with artists performing across 15 venues between September 1 and 4.

While established names including Ngaiire, Sam Fischer, Ladyhawke, Jack Botts, Jem Cassar-Daley and Daily J headline the announcement, BIGSOUND’s real magic has always been in spotlighting tomorrow’s stars before the rest of the country catches on.

This year’s BIGSOUND 100 is packed with emerging artists already building serious momentum. Sydney Phillips joins a lineup that also includes rising pop artist Lara Buchanan, Adelaide export Any Young Mechanic, Melbourne punk outfit Public Figures, electronic-pop talent Akosia and indie songwriter Zach Stephenson.

Spanning indie, rock, hip hop, electronic, pop, alternative and heavy music, the lineup reflects the breadth of talent currently emerging from Australia and New Zealand.

The showcase has been curated by BIGSOUND programmers Casey O’Shaughnessy and Katie Rynne, who said the quality of applications made this year’s selection process particularly competitive.

“We were, yet again, blown away by the quality of applications and we believe the artists selected reflect the creativity, ambition and world-class talent emerging from Australia and New Zealand,” they said.

Beyond the live program, BIGSOUND’s conference component returns with this year’s theme, Creativity In Conversation, exploring how ideas move between artists, industry professionals and audiences.

Recently announced Artist In Conversation sessions will feature King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s Stu Mackenzie and Lucas Harwood, alongside Julia Jacklin and producer trials. International delegates from organisations including Pitchfork, Partisan Records, Soho House London and Bonnaroo are also set to attend.

Twenty-five years after its launch, BIGSOUND remains one of the country’s most influential music events, helping connect Australian artists with labels, managers, publishers, media and booking agents from around the world.

The full conference and festival program will be revealed in July, with early-bird tickets and delegate passes available now.

Because if history tells us anything, a handful of these artists will be playing much bigger stages before long.