John Fogerty wants Timothée Chalamet to play him in upcoming biopic

Creedence Chalamanic Revival

It turns out alternative girlies weren’t the only ones who were frothing over Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of Bob Dylan back in 2024.

During the 55th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards, John Fogerty was presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the most prestigious honour one can attain at the Hall.

In turn, Fogerty revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that a biopic was in the works, with the script still being written.

When asked who he’d like to portray him in an upcoming film, the Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman said that “I used to joke, Oh, Brad Pitt” but now is leaning more towards “whoever that Bob Dylan guy was. That would be great.”

Although not much is known about the flick, the swamp rock legend teased that the film would cover his marriage to Julie Lebiedzinski.

“There have been some twists and turns in my career. I think the most important thing is what really happened in my life. I actually fell right into a love story that’s true”

Timothée Chalamet isn’t the only new-gen star that has made a special impression on the icon.

Taylor Swift, who was also in attendance at the Hall of Fame Awards, inspired him to re-record ‘John’s Versions’ of hit Creedence songs.

“There’s probably no chance in the world I will ever have any part of the ownership of the old masters…but…I think there’s a joy quite evident in the music that may not be there in the original versions”

Despite being “too old to play myself”, Fogerty is still just as lively onstage as he was back when Creedence Clearwater Revival dominated the 60s.

Up until now, swamp dwellers have only witnessed their favourite band on the silver screen through several documentaries and concert films.

With a stacked lineup of swamp rock classics, the film is bound to be a worthy addition to the string of musical biopics that continue to be churned out by the Hollywood machine.

“I’m really excited about it. That’s such an honour, to get a movie made about you…I’m thrilled and happy that this is finally going to come out”