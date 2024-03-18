First Pics: Timothée Chalamet Takes on the Bob Dylan Role

Timothée Chalamet channeling the iconic musician’s early 60s look to a T

After much hype, it seems the wait is over! We finally have a glimpse of Timothée Chalamet transformed into a young Bob Dylan for the upcoming biopic, ‘A Complete Unknown,’ directed by James Mangold.

Photos captured on set in New York City show Chalamet channeling the iconic musician’s early 60s look. Clad in jeans, a green jacket, a bright orange scarf, and a paperboy hat, he carries a worn guitar case, completing the image. A vintage car cruising by adds to the period setting.

The film reportedly focuses on a pivotal point in Dylan’s career – his controversial switch to electric guitar in the 1960s and his rise to folk music legend status.

This period saw Dylan embraced by the New York folk scene before ultimately surpassing it as his fame skyrocketed.

Details about the biopic are scarce, but director Mangold confirmed Chalamet will sing as Dylan, following his recent musical performance in ‘Wonka.’

“It’s an amazing time in American culture,” Mangold said, highlighting the significance of Dylan’s journey: a young man arriving in New York with barely any money who becomes a global sensation within a few years.

The film will also feature other influential figures from the era, like Woody Guthrie, Joan Baez, and Pete Seeger.

Edward Norton recently joined the cast as folk singer Seeger, replacing Benedict Cumberbatch due to scheduling issues.

Elle Fanning will portray Dylan’s love interest, Sylvie Russo.