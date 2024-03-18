LISTEN: girli drops the vibrant anthem ‘Crush Me Up’

girli skillfully navigates the complexities of desire, portraying love as a drug that both consumes and exhilarates

UK-based alt-pop artist girli has dropped her latest single, ‘Crush Me Up,’ a vibrant anthem that not only celebrates the whirlwind of emotions that come with new relationships but also stands as a bold declaration of LGBTQ+ pride.

Set to be released alongside her upcoming album ‘Matriarchy’ on May 27, 2024, this track is poised to become a staple in the playlists of pop enthusiasts worldwide.

In ‘Crush Me Up,’ girli delivers a lyrical homage to the intoxicating sensation of infatuation, likening it to a looped image playing on the screen of one’s mind.

Drawing inspiration from her own experiences, particularly the exhilarating early days of her relationship with her girlfriend, girli captures the essence of a crush with infectious energy and sincerity.

With its futuristic electro-pop melody and pulsating synths, ‘Crush Me Up’ immerses listeners in a sonic landscape that mirrors the euphoria of newfound love.

Through her dynamic vocals and evocative lyrics, girli skillfully navigates the complexities of desire, portraying love as a drug that both consumes and exhilarates.

Furthermore, girli’s upcoming Australia/NZ tour adds another layer of excitement to the release, as fans eagerly anticipate the opportunity to experience her electrifying performances firsthand.

As an additional fun fact, girli’s Australian heritage adds a personal touch to her connection with fans Down Under, further cementing her status as a global pop sensation.

With ‘Crush Me Up,’ girli continues to solidify her place as a trailblazing artist who fearlessly explores themes of love, identity, and empowerment.

As she prepares to unleash her latest musical offering upon the world, audiences can’t help but be captivated by her infectious enthusiasm and unapologetic authenticity.