APRA announce a new category – this ones for you heavy hitters

Tom Gleeson to host, alongside Jen Cloher and Bumpy, looks like the 2024 APRA Music Awards are back!

Get ready to turn up the volume and make some noise because the 2024 APRA Music Awards have announced a new category!

This year, the awards are introducing a new category dedicated to Hard Rock/Heavy Metal songwriters, finally giving a nod to the hard hitters of the industry – shoutout to Battlesnake!

It’s a move that many have been waiting for, and we can’t wait to see which Aussie talents shine in this new spotlight – But that’s not all – the Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year category is getting a makeover and emerging as the Emerging Songwriter of the Year.

It’s a subtle change, but one that reflects APRA’s commitment to staying current and recognising the trailblazers shaping the music scene.

Leading the charge as host this year is the always-entertaining Tom Gleeson. With his trademark humour and quick wit, Gleeson is sure to keep the energy high and the smiles wide throughout the evening.

Joining him on stage are two incredible talents: Aria nominated Jen Cloher, known for her soulful tunes and honest lyrics, and Noongar woman and Naarm-based artist Bumpy, the rising star making waves with electrifying performances.

And let’s not forget about Julian Hamilton – you may know him from The Presets – who will be curating the live performances for the night. With his diverse musical taste and creative flair, we’re in for a treat.

So mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate Australia’s finest musical talents at the 2024 APRA Music Awards.

From heartfelt melodies to powerful performances, it’s going to be a night to remember.

Don’t miss out – grab your tickets now.

2024 APRA Music Awards

Wednesday 1 May

ICC Sydney, Gadigal land

Check out APRA’s playlist below, and head here for more info.