Tom Felton to return as Draco Malfoy on Broadway

Wands up—Broadway’s about to get cursed.

Tom Felton is slipping back into Draco Malfoy’s polished shoes—and that signature platinum hair—for a magical Broadway debut.

Fourteen years after the Harry Potter films wrapped, Felton will reprise his iconic role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, opening November 11.

The play, set 19 years after the original series, follows Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Draco as parents navigating a new generation of wizardry.

Felton’s casting marks a historic first—no original film star has returned to play their character in Cursed Child until now.

The announcement comes as HBO’s Harry Potter TV series continues assembling its cast, reigniting Pottermania.

“It’s a full-circle moment,” Felton shared. “I’ll be the same age Draco is in the play—surreal doesn’t even cover it.”

Reflecting on his journey, he added, “The fans made this universe what it is, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with them.”

Tickets are now on sale—prepare for Slytherin supremacy on Broadway.