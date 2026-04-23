‘Wet Hot American Summer’ turns 25 with a U.S Concert Tour

Twenty-five years. One crazy summer. Lots of power chords.

Twenty-five years after its cult birth, Wet Hot American Summer is trading s’mores for power chords.

Director David Wain and star Ken Marino are funnelling nostalgia into a high-volume amplifier, announcing a 25th-anniversary concert tour with their Middle Aged Dad Jam Band.

The five-date Northeast run kicks off July 22nd in Delaware, following a July 13th Billy Joel tribute in LA.

The live shows promise more than just crunchy classic rock covers; audiences will be treated to unseen footage, behind-the-scenes memories, and live scoring by original composer Craig Wedren of Shudder to Think.

For fans who’ve memorised every bizarre line from the 2001 comedy, this is a chaotic, heartfelt reunion.

Expect deep cuts, surprise references, and the undeniable joy of watching middle-aged dads relive their summer of ‘81.

Tickets drop Friday, April 24th. Grab your can of vegetables and go.

Wet Hot American Summer Tour Dates:

June 13: Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

July 22: Rehoboth, DE Dogfish Head

July 23: Amagansett, NY Stephen Talkhouse

July 24: New York, NY Irving Plaza

July 25: Westerly, RI United Theatre

July 26: Waterville, ME Waterville Opera House