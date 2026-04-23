Thomas Bangalter announces minimalist ballet score ‘Mirage’

Thomas Bangalter has once again proven why he remains several steps ahead of the curve with the announcement of his latest project, Mirage.

Since Daft Punk split in 2021, Thomas Bangalter hasn’t slowed down. His latest project, Mirage – Ballet for 16 Dancers, lands June 5, 2026. And if you’re expecting a return to the dancefloor, think again.

Described as “electronic minimalism”, Mirage nudges Bangalter back toward synths, but only just. This isn’t Homework territory – it’s slower, more spacious, and built around texture rather than hooks, with clear influence from avant-garde composer Iannis Xenakis.

Like much of his recent output, the project sits firmly in the performance world. The album is a full ballet score, created with choreographer Damien Jalet and visual artist Kōhei Nawa, continuing Bangalter’s shift into interdisciplinary work.

Lead track ‘Mirage: part II’ is out now and gives a solid sense of direction — hypnotic, sparse, and more about movement than melody.

There’s also a physical rollout, including vinyl, CD, and a limited Revox tape edition — a niche detail that feels very in line with where he’s at right now.

It’s still left-field, still ambitious, and still very much on his own terms. Check it out.