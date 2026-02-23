Daft Punk drop new video for 2005 track ‘Human After All’

Daft Punk have just dropped a new music video 5 years after their split.

It’s been five years since that fateful day when Daft Punk announced they were breaking up.

Luckily our helmetted faves still know how to be kind to their ever-so-loyal fans.

In true Daft Punk fashion, the electronic superstars have just dropped a video to their 2005 single ‘Human After All’ packed with footage from their 2006 sci-fi movie Electroma.

In the clip, the French duo embark on a little road trip through the desert until they reach a town full of common people who also wear a helmet on their heads, and the comment section is pretty much full of fans begging Daft for a proper return.

It’s also not the first time Daft Punk AKA Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo have revived the ‘Human After All’ track, but hey, we’re not accusing anyone of playing favourites here.

Last year, they released a cheeky Human After All Remixes vinyl where some big names like Justice, Soulwax, Basement Jaxx, Erol Alkan, and the Juan Maclean all had a go at reworking tracks from the O.G album for its 20th birthday.

They also teamed up with Fortnite in the same year for a funky little crossover full of immersive rooms that brought fans around the world to tears.

All in all, there’s a strong case to argue here that visuals are what Daft Punk does best, and it looks like we might be in luck for that to continue well into the future even post break up.

They’ve got four healthy studio albums just waiting to be revived, and we’ll be happy with anything they pick.