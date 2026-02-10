Metal nu-rockers lock in UK and Ireland arena tour

Papa Roach have announced they’ll be bringing their tour to the UK and Ireland later this year.

Papa Roach are heading back to the UK and Ireland this November and have managed to secure six arenas for the occasion.

It’s shaping up to be quite the busy year for the nu-metal rockers as their Rise Of The Roach tour takes them across Asia, Europe, and even to our little pocket of the world down here in Australia and New Zealand come April.

They’ll be teaming up with A Day To Remember for their Aussie leg, and there’s still some tickets available here if you’re keen.

Papa Roach already did a slew of shows in the UK last year, where they presented a £20,000 cheque to the CALM mental health charity before their sold-out gig at London’s Wembley stadium.

This time, they’re levelling up, and are now adding London’s biggest indoor arena, the O2, to their CV, which with that massive space you’d hope no one will be able to relate when Jacoby Shaddix sings out that iconic line – you know the one: Suffocation! No breathing!

The band also put out a new single on the 28th of last month called ‘Wake Up Calling’, which Shaddix said he reckons is one of their most emotional yet.

It comes after they released a couple tracks last year for the first time in three years.

Here’s the dates for anyone keen on getting amongst the Roach and maybe losing their sight and their mind while they’re at it:

Sunday, November 1st – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Tuesday, November 3rd – Dublin, 3Arena

Thursday, November 5th – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Friday, November 6th – Manchester, Co-op Live

Sunday, November 8th – London, The O2

Monday, November 9th – Cardiff, Utilita Arena