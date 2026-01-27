London rockers return home for biggest show yet

Wolf Alice have announced they will play their biggest show ever in London this July.

The band will finish up a world tour which sees them in Australia next week with a “very special” show in their hometown of North London, where they’ll be joined by The Last Dinner Party, Lykke Li, Rachel Chinouriri, Keo and Florence Road.

Finsbury Park, the venue of choice, has a capacity of up to 50,000 people, and the show is highly expected to sell out – not bad for a band who only started playing arenas a few months ago.

The gig is Wolf Alice’s biggest headline to date and comes after their fourth studio album The Clearing has scored the band 3 Brit award nominations under their belt.

FINSBURY PARK we’re comin home :’) playin a v special show on July 5th with @lastdinnerparty, @lykkeli, @rachelchinourir, @KeoBand_ and @florence_road xxx pre-sale opens this Wednesday 28th Jan at 9am, sign up for access: https://t.co/qSA5fUmpmV ✨ pic.twitter.com/ErnOidurre — Wolf Alice (@wolfalicemusic) January 26, 2026

They are among names including Olivia Dean, Lola Young and Lily Allen for the most nominations this year.

The album was also nominated for a Mercury Prize, where the band made history as the first act ever to have received nominations for all of their studio albums ever released.

Bragging rights granted, Wolf Alice.

Front woman Ellie Rowsell is already in the news this week for her backing vocals on Harry Styles comeback single ‘aperture,’ which marks the first official collaboration between the two artists after touring together in recent years.

It’s safe to say it’s been a pretty good year for the British four-piece, who have been on the scene since 2010.

Announcing a 50,000 person headline show for London’s summer isn’t a bad way to keep that momentum going either.

Nice one, guys.