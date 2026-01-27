Mexico’s president has formally requested more BTS concerts

The Mexican President has sent a diplomatic letter to request more BTS dates.

It’s no secret Korean pop group BTS has a fanbase like no other, and distance only makes the heart grow fonder as the band gears up to return from a four year hiatus.

The new year started off with quite the bang for these BTS fanatics when their label announced a 79 date world tour and a new album in March.

When the tickets went on sale earlier this week, there was a scramble that has only really ever been seen during Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, which has since become the highest grossing tour of all time.

Mexico is the K-pop genre’s fifth largest market in the world, and with only 3 nights scheduled in the country, president Claudia Sheinbaum reckons the dates just simply won’t cut it.

With an apparent 1 million youngsters wanting to buy tickets and only 150,000 available, it’s a classic supply and demand problem.

Sheinbaum said in a press conference this morning that she had sent a diplomatic letter to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to request he help organise more dates.

“Everyone wants to go,” she said. Ticketmaster says that seats for all 3 shows were sold out within 37 minutes.

She also said she reached out to promoter Oseca to add additional dates, but to no avail as they quickly confirmed more performances just won’t be a possibility.

The boys are set to be down under in February next year, but haven’t announced when the tickets will be put on sale.

If we city folk have learned anything from Taytay’s tour, you should probably mark it in your calendar whether you’re going or not to make sure you don’t try to use public transport that weekend.