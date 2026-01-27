GIVĒON – DEAR BELOVED, THE TOUR 2026 Setlist & Set Times

GIVĒON takes his DEAR BELOVED, THE TOUR around the world in 2026, here is the full setlist.

GIVĒON has made himself one of music’s brightest stars by bringing vivid colour, depth, and soul to songs that capture the highs, heartbreaks, and raw honesty of life.



After coming to fame via Drake’s ‘Chicago Freestyle,’ the California native became a force in his own right.

His whirlwind 2020 saw the Platinum-certified ‘Like I Want You’ (225 million US streams) and the gauzy ballad ‘Heartbreak Anniversary,’ which peaked at #16 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned 2X Platinum status.

His debut EP, Take Time, showcased his emotive songwriting and earned a Best R&B Album nomination at the 2021 Grammys. He followed it with When It’s All Said and Done, which, when re-packaged with Take Time, hit #5 on the Billboard 200.

GIVĒON’s career highlights include a 2020 NAACP Image Award nomination, BET’s 2021 Best New Artist win, and a #1 Hot 100 feature on Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches.’ His festival debut at Lollapalooza 2021 confirmed what fans already knew: when GIVĒON sings, people listen.

In 2026, GIVĒON takes his DEAR BELOVED, THE TOUR around the world, bringing his soul-stirring R&B to fans across multiple continents:

South Korea – Myyungwha, February 3

Australia – Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, February 10–20

Japan – Tokyo, Osaka, February 24–28

United States – Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, March 5–20

United Kingdom – London, Manchester, March 25–30

Germany – Berlin, Hamburg, April 2–6

France – Paris, April 10–12

Canada – Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, April 17–24

For his first 2026 show in Korea at the Myyungwha, he brought an emotional and thrilling journey through his catalog.

GIVĒON’s DEAR BELOVED, THE TOUR Setlist

MUD



RATHER BE



The Beach



Still Your Best



BACKUP PLAN

Chicago Freestyle (Drake cover)

dec 11th



Lost Me



Favorite Mistake



DON’T LEAVE



STRANGERS



NUMB



Garden Kisses



DIAMONDS FOR YOUR PAIN



KEEPER



Like I Want You



Stuck on You



AVALANCHE



Are You Even Real (Teddy Swims cover)



I CAN TELL



TWENTIES



For Tonight



Heartbreak Anniversary



Show Notes: Get ready for tender ballads, soaring anthems, and stories that hit straight in the heart. DEAR BELOVED, THE TOUR is GIVĒON at his most raw and unfiltered—every lyric lands, every note stings, and every fan leaves feeling seen.