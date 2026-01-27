Reggae legend Sly Dunbar – half of the Riddim Twins dies at 73

Sly Dunbar, one of reggae’s most iconic drummers, has died at 73.

Producer Brian Eno once said he gets the impression Sly Dunbar must be chained to a studio drum set somewhere in Jamaica – and we’re not so sure he was joking.

Sly, aka Lowell Fillmore Dunbar, was best known for his work as one half of reggae duo Sly and Robbie, who the world came to know as “The Riddim Twins”.

Even if the Riddim Twins don’t ring a bell, it’s likely you’ve heard their music somewhere without even realising it.

Their resume is nothing short of impressive. Shakespeare once told an audience he reckons he and Dunbar have had their hand in somewhere between 200,000 and a million tracks – a stat very few artists could dare boast of.

If true, it makes them the most prolific recording artists of all time. Dunbar’s already often cited as the most recorded drummer of all time, ahaving played with the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, No Doubt and many more.

Dunbar’s wife told Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner she found him unresponsive on Monday morning. Although she shared he had been sick for some time, the news has still come as a shock.

Both he and long time collaborator Robbie Shakespeare were already well established in the industry before they joined forces to reshape the genre.

After Robbie Shakespeare’s death in 2021, some are calling it the end of an era for reggae.

The 70s and 80s are universally respected as reggae’s golden era, and the Riddim Twins are credited with powering much of the movement.

Dunbar was continuing to revolutionise right up until his death – and his loss won’t just be felt by reggae lovers.