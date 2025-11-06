Teenage Engineering just dropped something you won’t want to put down

The perennial cool kids have done it again.

Teenage Engineering are known for blending design, precision, and pure joy into every gadget they touch, and by joy, we mean producers and musicians around the world are currently losing it over their latest release, the EP–40 Riddim.

This little gem is everything you could want in a sampler, sequencer, and composer, and then some.

Priced at $299 USD and ready to ship, the EP–40 Riddim is built for expressive live performance, featuring grid-synced loops, tightly synced MIDI sequences, and reggae-inspired FX that let you shape sound in real time.

Inside, it houses over 400 handcrafted instruments and sounds sourced from iconic reggae producers, plus a synth engine packed with classic basses, leads, and pressure-sensitive dub sirens.

For a limited launch, Teenage Engineering is throwing in the EP–2350 Ting handheld performance mic for free. Ting comes complete with built-in FX, samples, and live-adjustable parameters, designed to plug directly into Riddim or any sound system.

Whether you’re a producer, live performer, or just someone who loves to tinker, this package is a dream.

Compact, lo-fi by design, and brimming with playful energy, the EP–40 Riddim and EP–2350 Ting are the latest proof that Teenage Engineering are goddamn magicians.

Add to cart fast, this is a limited launch offer.

Join Teenage Engineering at Modern Musician in Tassie on Nov 26, 6–7:30 pm, and see the EP-40 Riddim and EP-2350 Ting in action. It’s a free event, but bookings are essential!