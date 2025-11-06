The Gear that built William Street Strikers

A vintage aficionado deep dives into his most prized gear.

Being a vintage aficionado and an avid collector of studio toys my 1959 AEA 440 ribbon mic is my first choice for recording guitar when looking to distance mic and capture the warm tones that vibrate like hot treacle of my shop-worn Maton acoustic that’s embedded with years of my mojo in its frame.

Because of its classic warm tone and active electronics, it gives me a high-level, low-noise output that’s ideal for capturing the whole performance so it sounds like you’re in the room when listening to the mix.

I find it pretty easy to position the mic to capture the sweet spot that balances direct sound and room tone. As the picture shows, it also looks like it performs beautifully!

Another favourite studio toy of mine is my Casio PT-10 that came out in 1987.

I love the nostalgia of it and its distinctive retro tones. I’m a clunky pianist at the best of times so the straightforward design and limited board that fits right on my lap suits my needs perfectly.

Being tiny and battery powered make it really convenient and its limitations don’t allow me to be spoilt for choice, as in you have maybe 29 sounds to choose from so you tend to be in the mix quickly which suits me.

Lastly, my Gibson SG that I’ve sanded back to showcase its mahogany is one of my favourite guitars. It’s a combination of its look and status in the pantheon of Gibson guitars. Sound wise it barks like a junk yard dog so it’s ideal to burst through the mix when there’s an omnipresent riff or lick needed, saying that, it’s also like Vegemite for me, a little goes a long way.

Words by William Street Strikers