Von Venn’s gear rundown for Forgetting the Fall

Discover the instruments, amps, pedals, and studio setup behind Von Venn’s 2025 album Forgetting The Fall.

Dublin’s Von Venn, led by the multi-instrumentalist, Gary Cox, alongside band mates Mark Wogan, and Terry Doyle, have crafted their 2025 album Forgetting The Fall.

From shimmering guitars to punchy drums and textured keys, every tone on the record was carefully sculpted.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the gear, instruments, and recording techniques that brought the album to life.

Gary Cox (Guitars, Bass)

The Fender 68 Custom Deluxe Reverb is my favourite guitar amp. It can handle pretty much anything. Beautiful Fender sparkle using the Normal channel and a great pedal platform using the Custom channel.

I use a vintage 1964 Fender Bandmaster head through a 2×12 TT-Cabs cabinet with Jensen C12N’s, for a little more jangle at the top end.

The wonderful Duesenberg Paloma guitar was used extensively on the album. The bridge humbucker is super for driven tones.

I love the simplicity and tone of Telecasters. I use a MIJ Telecaster 72 Custom re-issue and a hand-built JCG Telecaster with Tonerider pickups which have a lovely bite.

For acoustic work I use a Martin D18, Eastman E20-OM, Yamaha FG355 and FG412 12 string.

When playing bass I utilise a Fender Jazz (S1 switch) with an Ashdown ABM 500 2×10.

My guitar pedal board currently has a Keeley Compressor, Hamstead Odyssey drive, Nobels ORD-1, Keeley 30ms Double Tracker, Caroline Somersault chorus, Seymour Duncan Polaron phaser, Boss DD7 digital delay, Beetronics Bee Bee Dee analogue delay, OBNE Darklight reverb and Fender Tre-Verb.

I swap in a Neunaber Immerse and Trichorus when needed.

I also used an Ebow on some album tracks.

Mark Wogan (Drums)

My live sound centers on the warmth and punch of a Gretsch Brooklyn Kit (22, 12, 14, 16).. I favor wooden Snare shells, currently a Sugar Percussion Poplar 13×6 for a dry, articulate groove.

For cymbals, I use larger Sabian sizes for depth and volume: 15″ Groove Hats, 19″ Legacy Crash, 21″ Vanguard, and 18″ Studio Crash. This gives musical versatility and ability to cut through a live mix.

In the studio, I utilized the DW kit at Soundcaster Studios. A massive part of that drum sound is that the kit is always excellently tuned, allowing a phenomenal starting point every time.

The biggest decision is the snare, either the controlled crack of the Ludwig Black Beauty or the open resonance of the vintage Rogers Powertone.

The studio’s Zildjian K Series cymbals dark, complex tones ensure the drums sit beautifully into any recorded mix.

Terry Doyle (production and keyboards)

I used a Fender Mk1 Rhodes, a Yamaha Upright and a Komplete Kontrol S61 midi keyboard with sound libraries to get the tones for the album.

A Modal Argon synth was employed by Gary for atmospheric sounds.

Regarding recording and production I used a Stam SA-47 mic through a BAE 1073MP for Gary and Ciaras vocals via Empirical Labs Distressor and Chandler TG Opto Compressor.

Gary’s amps were recorded using an SM87 mic.

Piano was recorded using Lewitt LTC 640 mics.

The keyboards and guitars went through API preamps with an Empirical Labs Distressor pair for piano.

Mark’s drums were recorded with Stam SA-81 for overheads, AKG D12 for Kick-Out, Shure SM87 for snare, all through a BAE 1083.

Kick-In used an Audio Technica ATM250 through a Universal Audio 4110. Toms used a Sennheiser e604 through API 512.

Stereo Room used Lewitt 640TS mics through Rupert Neve 511 preamps.

I strive for a great room sound and to capture it with fidelity. I then have flexibility regarding the vibe and style of a song when mixing and producing.

Capturing the sounds as close as possible to the final version gives inspiration to a band, avoiding the need to add magic at mix time.

Song dynamics and arrangement are key to naturally good mixes that don’t sound over-produced.

Universal Audio LUNA software was used to record and mix the album. It helped us to move fast and get ideas down.

For the final mastered mixes we avoided loudness wars, ensuring the album had punch, clarity and the register to sound good on any playback system.

Listen to Forgetting the Fall here.