FANGZ unleash chaos on the New Gretsch Jets at Sydney launch

Sydney punk heavyweights FANGZ tore through Gretsch’s new Jets at a sold-out launch at The Duke on 27 November — chaos, riffs, and a night to remember.

The intimate crowd of 100 got up close with the new Electromatic and Streamliner Jet Series, guided by the legends at Gretsch themselves.

Knowledgeable, passionate, and meticulous as ever, they showcased the Electromatic’s PureVolt Twin Six Humbuckers, chambered mahogany bodies, and Lockdown wraparound bridges, alongside the Streamliner’s HotWire high-output ceramics and pitch-perfect setup. Gretsch know how to unveil a new range — and it shows.

FANGZ put the guitars through their paces with a high-octane set that had the room buzzing. Fellow punkers Shady Nasty were also in the house, checking out the Jets up close.

Guests enjoyed hands-on demos, live guitar painting, and free food and drinks courtesy of The Duke, while one lucky punter walked away with a brand-new Jet – the perfect souvenir from a night that felt more like a party than a launch.

Missed out? The new Electromatic and Streamliner Jets are ready for anyone who wants to push them to the limit. With approachable prices and legendary Gretsch tone, these guitars are tight, loud, and downright drool-worthy.

Check out the video above to see what you missed, and explore the full range for yourself here – The Jet™ Evolved.