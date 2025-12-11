Music industry struggles to keep pace with AI innovation

AI is revolutionising music production, but outdated laws leave artists at a disadvantage.

Artificial intelligence is transforming the way music is created, letting artists produce full songs in minutes.

Yet, copyright laws and royalty systems remain decades behind, leaving musicians in legal and financial uncertainty.

Platforms like Suno now allow creators to generate complete tracks from simple prompts, simulating instruments, melodies, and even vocals.

In a recent article by Korea Joongang Daily detailed, Singer Park Sae-byul used the technology to produce her album Breath: Still, noting how AI lets her achieve sounds that were once costly or time-consuming.

“I can finally bring my vision to life without endless studio sessions,” she explained.

For composers such as Bae Young-goon, AI has redefined the role of the musician.

Uploading hundreds of tracks to YouTube, he now focuses on curating and concept development rather than manual composition.

Yet, without clear copyright recognition, Bae earns revenue through views, not traditional royalties, a growing problem for artists relying on intellectual property protections.

Legal experts stress the urgent need for updated regulations.

Kang Ae-ri, a copyright lawyer, points out that AI systems often train on existing works without consent, highlighting the need for licensing and retroactive compensation.

Meanwhile, the Korea Music Copyright Association has admitted that current laws only recognise human-created works, leaving AI music in limbo.

As AI continues to reshape music, legislators must modernise copyright frameworks to protect creators’ rights and ensure fair compensation.