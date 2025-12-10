Meta is considering charging for its next AI Model

With or without ads?

Meta is at a strategic crossroads, hinting at a significant pivot away from its championed open-source AI ethos.

The company is reportedly developing a new AI model, internally codenamed “Avocado,” which may become a paid-access product, a stark departure from its previous releases.

This potential shift follows the lukewarm reception of its last “open” model, Llama 4, which was marred by benchmark-gaming controversies and led CEO Mark Zuckerberg to scrap a planned “Behemoth” upgrade.

In a recent memo, Zuckerberg signalled a new caution, stating Meta must be “careful about what we choose to open source” to mitigate safety risks.

This re-evaluation coincides with a massive talent infusion and restructuring, including a new “Meta Superintelligence Labs” group and a dedicated “TBD Lab” where Zuckerberg now focuses much of his energy.

The move suggests the tech giant may be building its most advanced AI behind a paywall.