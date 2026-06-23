Midjourney unveils medical scanner that maps your body in 60 seconds using sound waves

The future of health feels like a trip to the spa.

Midjourney, the AI research lab known for its image generation technology, has unveiled an ambitious expansion into healthcare with the announcement of Midjourney Medical and a revolutionary full-body scanner.

The device, which resembles a spa experience, uses ultrasonic sensors to create detailed 3D body maps in just 60 seconds.

Users descend into a pool of golden water while hundreds of thousands of tiny speakers and microphones emit sound waves to reconstruct internal images.

The company plans to open its first “Midjourney Spa” in San Francisco by 2027, offering hot tubs, saunas, and scanning pools.

With no investors, the community-backed lab aims to deploy 50,000 scanners worldwide by 2031, potentially scanning one billion people monthly.

The technology could reduce global deaths by 30% and healthcare costs by 50%, according to the company.

Midjourney envisions a future where health monitoring becomes as casual as a spa visit, empowering individuals with unprecedented data about their bodies.