The viral star gets real in an unfiltered studio moment.

Viral hitmaker honestav recently stopped by our studio for a moving Live from Happy session, performing ‘Know Better’ off his newly released sophomore album, Sweet American Boy.

The stripped-down, one-take performance showcased the alternative singer-songwriter’s signature vulnerability; just Avrey and raw emotion.

The intimate set arrives as honestav celebrates the release of Sweet American Boy, featuring collaborations with mgk, JaYy Wick, and Damien Styles, plus a Blink-182 sample.

The 16-track project chronicles his journey from rural Missouri to Hollywood stardom.

Fans can catch honestav on his debut global headlining tour this fall, spanning North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Follow honestav on Instagram for updates.