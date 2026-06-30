Jesse Eisenberg explains why he turned down Social Network sequel role

Being the head of Meta isn’t a good look for anybody.

Jesse Eisenberg has finally broken his silence on why he walked away from reprising his iconic role as Mark Zuckerberg in the upcoming Social Network sequel, The Social Reckoning.

The Oscar-nominated actor revealed that his decision came after days of heartfelt discussions with writer-director Aaron Sorkin, admitting that turning down the project felt like “letting down America” due to Sorkin’s magnetic persuasion.

Ultimately, Eisenberg confessed he simply no longer wants to be associated with the real-life Meta CEO, citing personal discomfort with fans approaching him as Zuckerberg and his growing disdain for the billionaire’s actions.

Sorkin confirmed the reasoning, noting Eisenberg’s exhaustion with airport encounters where fans hand him business cards quoting the film.

Jeremy Strong has since stepped into the role, earning early praise for his transformative performance.

The sequel shifts focus to the 2021 Facebook Files whistleblower scandal and the January 6 Capitol riots, distancing itself from the origin story.

For Eisenberg, walking away was deeply personal, proof that some roles are best left in the past.