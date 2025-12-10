Courtney Jane’s ‘What a Waste’ reclaims self-worth

The world is yours.

From the vibrant creative soil of Christchurch, New Zealand, independent artist Courtney Jane has carved a space defined by heartfelt lyricism and eclectic, synth-tinged soundscapes.

Self-taught and driven by collaboration, she transforms raw vulnerability into anthems of encouragement.

Her work, from 2019’s debut ‘Romantic’ to visually rich album projects, consistently aims to challenge narratives and uplift listeners.

Now, with the pre-release single ‘What a Waste’ from her forthcoming 2026 album Iridescent, Jane delivers perhaps her most personally resonant and sonically compelling work yet.

‘What a Waste,’ co-written with producer Jackson Watkinson (Levi Recordings), is a stunning crystallisation of a transformative moment.

Born from a spiral of insecurity and comparison, the song’s central thesis, that such self-doubt is a profound squandering of spirit, hits with the force of a revelation.

Jane’s lyrics, reportedly penned in a swift, inspired two minutes, feel both intimately diary-scribbled and universally declarative.

The question, “if I won’t be me, and truly me, then who will?” forms the song’s defiant, beating heart.

Musically, the track is a lesson in nuanced uplift. Deep synth foundations and acoustic textures provide a warm bed for Jane’s candid vocal delivery, which balances weariness with unwavering resolve.

The brilliant, soul-stirring addition of horns elevates the song into celebratory territory.

These brass lines feel like a physical embodiment of breaking through, a fanfare for self-acceptance. Watkinson’s production is sleek yet organic, perfectly framing Jane’s message.

Ultimately, ‘What a Waste’ is an act of reclamation. It acknowledges the struggle (“I’m strides ahead of where I was”) while offering a lush, beautiful sonic space to lay those burdens down.

It promises that Iridescent will be a significant next step for an artist dedicated to turning personal excavation into collective light.