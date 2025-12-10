[gtranslate]
Music

Courtney Jane’s ‘What a Waste’ reclaims self-worth

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

The world is yours.

From the vibrant creative soil of Christchurch, New Zealand, independent artist Courtney Jane has carved a space defined by heartfelt lyricism and eclectic, synth-tinged soundscapes.

Self-taught and driven by collaboration, she transforms raw vulnerability into anthems of encouragement.

courtney jane what a waste single review2025

Her work, from 2019’s debut ‘Romantic’ to visually rich album projects, consistently aims to challenge narratives and uplift listeners.

Now, with the pre-release single ‘What a Waste’ from her forthcoming 2026 album Iridescent, Jane delivers perhaps her most personally resonant and sonically compelling work yet.

‘What a Waste,’ co-written with producer Jackson Watkinson (Levi Recordings), is a stunning crystallisation of a transformative moment.

Born from a spiral of insecurity and comparison, the song’s central thesis, that such self-doubt is a profound squandering of spirit, hits with the force of a revelation.

Jane’s lyrics, reportedly penned in a swift, inspired two minutes, feel both intimately diary-scribbled and universally declarative.

The question, “if I won’t be me, and truly me, then who will?” forms the song’s defiant, beating heart.

Musically, the track is a lesson in nuanced uplift. Deep synth foundations and acoustic textures provide a warm bed for Jane’s candid vocal delivery, which balances weariness with unwavering resolve.

The brilliant, soul-stirring addition of horns elevates the song into celebratory territory.

These brass lines feel like a physical embodiment of breaking through, a fanfare for self-acceptance. Watkinson’s production is sleek yet organic, perfectly framing Jane’s message.

Ultimately, ‘What a Waste’ is an act of reclamation. It acknowledges the struggle (“I’m strides ahead of where I was”) while offering a lush, beautiful sonic space to lay those burdens down.

It promises that Iridescent will be a significant next step for an artist dedicated to turning personal excavation into collective light.

Related