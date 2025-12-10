Clipse and Tyler, The Creator unleash surreal ‘P.O.V.’ video

Hip-hop meets haunted nostalgia as Clipse and Tyler team up with a beloved animatronic band from the past.

Clipse have dropped an insane new visual for ‘P.O.V.‘, and it’s easily one of their most surreal releases to date.

The video pairs Tyler, The Creator with the long-retired animatronic band The Rock-afire Explosion, reviving a lost piece of pop-culture machinery for a new generation.

Directed by Cole Bennett, the video drops viewers into a dim restaurant thick with haze and unease, a space where Clipse’s razor-sharp verses echo against clattering plates and flickering lights.

Bennett leans fully into uncanny nostalgia, resurrecting The Rock-afire Explosion, the animatronic band that once headlined ShowBiz Pizza in the ’80s and inspired a generation of horror-tinged internet lore.

Their jerky movements and uncanny valley-type grins amplify the track’s tension, making the whole scene feel like a fever dream come to life.

The collaboration came together after Bennett learned that Pusha T and Malice grew up visiting ShowBiz Pizza, giving the project a strangely intimate backbone.

Instead of relying on CGI or slick futurism, the video embraces physical animatronics, their fur, their wires, their glitchy imperfections, lending the production a textural grit that digital effects can’t replicate.

The band reportedly travelled all the way from Missouri to New Jersey for filming, underscoring how dedicated the team was to capturing the real thing.

Tyler’s arrival jolts the video awake, breaking the tension with his signature off-kilter energy, jumping onto tables, interrupting the animatronic eeriness, and pushing the track into chaos.

By the final frame, Clipse shifts the focus back inward. Pusha closes with a quiet reflection on brotherhood, grounding the spectacle in something human and lived-in.

For a group deep in their comeback era, it’s a reminder of what keeps them moving: loyalty, legacy, and reinvention.

‘P.O.V.’ marks another bold chapter in Clipse’s massive 2025 resurgence.

Have a listen to the track itself here.