Sundance 2026 showcases music icons in film

Sundance 2026 premieres bold music documentaries as Park City hosts its final festival.

The festival’s full lineup has dropped, spotlighting music documentaries and biopics sure to captivate audiences.

Park City hosts its final Sundance before the move to Boulder.

Topping the music offerings is Antiheroine, a bold new documentary on Courtney Love.

Directed by Edward Lovelace and James Hall, the film gives Love the mic entirely to herself, tracing her creative journey from her early connection with Kurt Cobain to her evolving music and acting career.

The doc promises candid insights, archival footage, and the long-awaited tease of her next solo album.

Reflecting on the recording process, Courtney has said, “Don’t do it until you can’t hold it in anymore.”

Pop culture fans also get The Moment, an A24-backed hyper-pop mockumentary inspired by Charli XCX’s Brat era.

With Aidan Zamiri at the helm, the film blends tongue-in-cheek humour, playful performances, and cameos from Hailey Gates and Alexander Skarsgård, promising a vibrant, irreverent take on pop stardom.

Sundance also digs into archival treasures with The Best Summer, revisiting the 1995 Summersault festival in Australia with Beastie Boys, Sonic Youth, Pavement, and more.

Tamra Davis rediscovered the footage during the Palisades fires, giving audiences an intimate glimpse into the festival’s historic performances.

Meanwhile, Broken English presents Marianne Faithfull’s life through inventive visuals, blending interviews, archival footage, and performances by Faithfull, Beth Orton, Nick Cave, and Suki Waterhouse.

Sundance 2026 promises a celebration of music and storytelling, offering intimate portraits and bold documentaries. Explore the full lineup and tickets on the official Sundance site.