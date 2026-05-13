Duran Duran refuse Glastonbury offer insisting they should headline

Four decades of hits deserve the Pyramid Stage.

Simon Le Bon has drawn a glittery line in the mud.

Duran Duran, the new wave titans with over one hundred million records sold, have refused to play Glastonbury unless they are given top billing.

“We shouldn’t be below anybody on the bill,” the frontman told The Sunday Times, revealing the band was once offered a three pm slot in a disco tent.

After four decades of hits, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, and arena sellouts, Le Bon insists they are a headline act or nothing.

The band has never performed at Worthy Farm, and while negotiations have apparently flickered, pride and principle have kept them away.

“We’d like to be playing the main stage for sure,” he added. With 2026 being a fallow year for Glastonbury, the festival returns in 2027.

Whether Duran Duran finally grace the Pyramid Stage remains uncertain, but Le Bon is clear: the right slot means the top spot, or they simply won’t come.